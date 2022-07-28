ArcelorMittal SA willing to invest in Transnet railways

The local bourse gained the most in more than a week on news that US Federal Reserve chair Powell may slow the pace of rate hikes
The continent has a growing problem with disinformation being industrialised by foreign powers
Toyota SA Motors officially showcases its new 80,000m² parts distribution centre following R356m expansion
Special Investigating Unit insists it has ‘responded accordingly’ to all requests for transcripts
Group sales rose 16.3% in the quarter from April to June, with the SA performance up 11.2%
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
The reclusive Frederick Barclay has avoided prison for not paying his ex-wife a £100m divorce settlement, but is being held in contempt for failing to pay legal fees
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted
SA’s biggest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), is willing to invest its own money as a third-party to help Transnet improve the rail network that has forced many companies to transport goods via roads instead of railways.
The company told Transnet in discussions it is willing to add locomotives to the rail network, CEO Kobus Verster said on Thursday during a presentation of 2022 interim results...
