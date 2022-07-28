×

ArcelorMittal SA willing to invest in Transnet railways

28 July 2022 - 09:43 Karl Gernetzky and Nico Gous

SA’s biggest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), is willing to invest its own money as a third-party to help Transnet improve the rail network that has forced many companies to transport goods via roads instead of railways.

The company told Transnet in discussions it is willing to add locomotives to the rail network, CEO Kobus Verster said on Thursday during a presentation of 2022 interim results...

