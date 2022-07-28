×

Companies / Industrials

ArcelorMittal SA grows profits more than a fifth, but holds on to dividend


28 July 2022 - 09:43 Karl Gernetzky

SA’s biggest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), has reported profit growth of more than a fifth for its half year to end-June, benefiting from improved pricing and significantly lower debt costs.

Revenue rose 19% to R22.17bn to end-June and headline earnings 22% to R3.02bn, with the metals group reporting a 30% rise in average prices in rand terms, while its net debt more than halved. The company did not declare a dividend...

