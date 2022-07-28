×

Afrimat’s shares slip after R680m bookbuild

Afrimat issued shares equivalent to 8.5% of its market capitalisation, intending to use the cash for its manganese and rare-earth interests

28 July 2022 - 15:29 Karl Gernetzky

Shares of building materials and mining group Afrimat were having their worst day in more than two months on Thursday afternoon, following a R680m bookbuild to fund growth of its new manganese and rare-earth minerals interests.

Afrimat announced after markets closed on Wednesday it was planning on a bookbuild equating to about 5% of its market capitalisation, after strong demand increased its size, with shares equivalent to 8.5% of its market value expected to be listed on August 2...

