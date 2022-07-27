×

AECI CEO Mark Dytor to retire in 2023

Dytor has been with the diversified chemicals and explosives group for almost four decades

27 July 2022 - 08:19 Karl Gernetzky
AECI CEO Mark Dytor. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
AECI CEO Mark Dytor is set to retire at the end of July 2023 after almost four decades with the diversified chemicals and explosives group.

Dytor has filled the role of CEO since 2013 and has served in various senior roles at AECI, which listed on the JSE in 1966 and whose business spans six continents.

The group has expand its footprint both in SA and globally during his tenure, including the €110.5m (about R1.8bn at the time) acquisition of agrochemicals and fine chemicals company Schirm in 2017, its first big acquisition in Europe.

“Mark’s quality leadership is evident in the expansive international story that is the AECI group,” chair Khotso Mokhele said in a statement.

“We appreciate the tremendous contribution he has made in building a strong and resilient business.”

The company said on Wednesday that it had started looking for a new CEO.

“I have had a fantastic career in AECI, which offered immense growth and personal upliftment opportunities,” said Dytor.

“I am personally, very proud of the ‘One AECI’ and especially for ‘One AECI for a better world’,” he said.

This strategy push involved bringing the international business under one brand and one identity and, more importantly, a single set of values and culture, he said.

The diversified explosives and chemicals supplier was registered in 1924 due to the gold boom in SA. It has recently been cashing in on elevated commodity prices, and reported on Wednesday that revenue had climbed almost a third in its half year to end-June.

AECI’s mining business provides a mine-to-mineral solution to the international mining sector, including commercial explosives, initiating systems, blasting services and surfactants for explosives manufacture, right through the value chain to chemicals for ore beneficiation and tailings treatment.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

AECI profits jump as demand slowly returns to pre-pandemic levels

The group benefited as global mining returned to more normalised levels, with manufacturing and infrastructure activity in SA also improving
Companies
4 months ago

AECI expects increase in HEPS and EPS

Earnings per share are expected to touch more than 100% higher than the prior responding period
Companies
5 months ago

AECI: Reasons to be cheerful, part two

The group’s optimism is evident in the future capital commitments of R1.1bn to be spent over the next 24 months
Companies
11 months ago

