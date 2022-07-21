×

Companies / Industrials

Oceana appoints Mazars as auditor after PwC jumped ship

The board expects to release provisional full-year 2022 results by no later than end-December and audited ones by end-January 2023

21 July 2022 - 07:45 Michelle Gumede

Fishing group Oceana has engaged global audit firm Mazars to take over nearly two months after soured relations with PwC resulted in it unexpectedly quitting at the end of May, just days after its reappointment.

Emphasising the appointment has been made within the 40-day time frame required by the JSE, the 104-year-old owner of the iconic Lucky Star brand said the appointment was effective immediately...

