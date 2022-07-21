US government data shows tepid petrol demand during the peak summer driving season
Those honoured in this way must have served society, and not just one party
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The board expects to release provisional full-year 2022 results by no later than end-December and audited ones by end-January 2023
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
The group says while limited production has resumed there is still some uncertainty about the timing of a return to normal output
Italian prime minister wins confidence vote but main coalition partners reject his plea for unity
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
'Hugh Masekela: Home Is Where The Music Is' is an exhibition at the Art & About pop-up gallery in the Rand Merchant Bank precinct
Fishing group Oceana has engaged global audit firm Mazars to take over nearly two months after soured relations with PwC resulted in it unexpectedly quitting at the end of May, just days after its reappointment.
Emphasising the appointment has been made within the 40-day time frame required by the JSE, the 104-year-old owner of the iconic Lucky Star brand said the appointment was effective immediately...
Oceana appoints Mazars as auditor after PwC jumped ship
