Companies / Industrials

Metair secures R150m insurance claim over KZN floods

The group says while limited production has resumed there is still some uncertainty about the timing of a return to normal output

BL Premium
20 July 2022 - 18:56 Michelle Gumede

Automotive components manufacturer and battery maker Metair said on Wednesday it had so far received R150m in an insurance payout related to flood damage in KwaZulu-Natal, as it reported higher sales volumes in Turkey.

The company said it had lodged a business interruption claim and had received an interim cash payout of R150m. It did not give the full amount to be paid out...

