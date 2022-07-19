S&J Industrial Estate is geared to weather any supply-chain disruptions

The pandemic might finally be loosening its grip on the globe, but daily power cuts, seasonal natural disasters and soaring fuel prices are some of the many disruptions still challenging supply chains in SA.

However, navigating this minefield is easier for businesses safeguarded in locations such as the S&J Industrial Estate.

The estate is proving that businesses equipped with the right facilities, smart technology and connected to a multitude of transport networks, continue to set the benchmark for the industry.

A continued push for supply-chain optimisation

A digital-first approach is no longer a novelty for supply chains across the world but has become the norm. This is why S&J has invested in a comprehensive fibre backbone throughout its 210ha estate, allowing tenants to achieve successful omnichannel fulfilment.

Access to real-time data enables companies in logistics, warehousing or distribution to identify any potential bottlenecks or delays and to take proactive measures to minimise disruptions.