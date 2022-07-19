S&J Industrial Estate is geared to weather any supply-chain disruptions
With innovative security systems and facilities, smart technology and a prime location, the estate keeps tenants equipped, supported and prepared
The pandemic might finally be loosening its grip on the globe, but daily power cuts, seasonal natural disasters and soaring fuel prices are some of the many disruptions still challenging supply chains in SA.
However, navigating this minefield is easier for businesses safeguarded in locations such as the S&J Industrial Estate.
The estate is proving that businesses equipped with the right facilities, smart technology and connected to a multitude of transport networks, continue to set the benchmark for the industry.
A continued push for supply-chain optimisation
A digital-first approach is no longer a novelty for supply chains across the world but has become the norm. This is why S&J has invested in a comprehensive fibre backbone throughout its 210ha estate, allowing tenants to achieve successful omnichannel fulfilment.
Access to real-time data enables companies in logistics, warehousing or distribution to identify any potential bottlenecks or delays and to take proactive measures to minimise disruptions.
The flexibility to adapt was recently put to the test with the KwaZulu-Natal floods, putting pressure on stock levels and fleet tracking coming in from Durban’s port.
The importance of high-end technology in volatile scenarios has been highlighted in S&J’s partnership with Mesh Telecom. The co-developers of the estate, Redefine Properties and Abland Developers, have partnered with the astute network operator to manage and deliver S&J’s impressive fibreoptic backbone.
Beyond high-speed connectivity, Mesh is supporting tenants with services such as network security, mobility, cloud and ICT managed services. Without a trusted network such as the estate’s fibre solution, comprehensive inventory management will not be realised.
Location goes far, facilities go the distance
Situated in the southeastern corridor of Johannesburg, S&J connects seamlessly to major highways and is conveniently close to inland ports such as City Deep as well as the OR Tambo International Airport.
Beyond its prime location, it’s the state-of-the-art facilities that make S&J such an impressive space for industrial businesses which include:
- Integrated 24-hr security systems
- Access controlled gatehouses
- Licence plate recognition system
- Wider roads for oversized vehicles
- Pedestrian walkways and cycle lanes
- Fibre connectivity throughout estate
Supply-chain disruptions seem to be inevitable in 2022 and beyond, so businesses in logistics and warehousing need to be equipped and ready with the right infrastructure on their side.
An intimate knowledge of your supply chain and having the ability to adapt faster might be the best ways to limit losses. The S&J Industrial Estate is leading the way with superior features, giving tenants the ability to customise their space to suit operating models.
This article was paid for by S&J Industrial Estate.