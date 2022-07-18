×

JSE suspends Chrometco over late financials

The metals and mining group, which was hit hard by Covid-19 stoppages, entered business rescue in June

18 July 2022 - 10:09 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The JSE has suspended the shares of metals and mining group Chrometco, whose flagship Black Chrome Mine (BCM) mine entered business rescue in June after coming under pressure from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Chrometco, which is valued at R153m on the Alt X, announced in June Phahlani Mkhombo had been appointed as business rescue practitioner at BCM, and that there “appears to be a reasonable prospect” of rescuing the mine.

The 19-year-old Johannesburg-based company has since 2017 been holding BCM in Limpopo as its flagship operating asset with the aim of generating further positive cash flows for the group, which it initially did.

Three years later, the group said that on August 31 2021 its liabilities exceeded its assets by R922.3m.

The Sail group of companies, which owns Chrometco, has had troubles of its own, with its contracting business being placed in provisional liquidation in July 2021 and BCM put into care and maintenance soon thereafter. This was followed shortly by Sail Minerals being placed in business rescue in September 2021.

With Michelle Gumede

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE warns firms for missing results filing deadline

Luxe Holdings, Brikor, African Dawn Capital and Chrometco have until month’s end to act
Companies
2 weeks ago

Chrometco’s ‘financially distressed’ Black Chrome Mine goes into business rescue

The mine’s board believes the move is the best option to facilitate a rehabilitation of the mine and to ensure its long-term survival
Companies
1 month ago

JSE could open lower on Wednesday as risk appetite wanes

Asian equities are mostly lower on Wednesday morning on concerns trade tensions could weigh on the global economy
Markets
3 years ago
