JSE suspends Chrometco over late financials

Attention this week is on the response from central banks to high inflation and the concern about slowing GDP growth
A typical UK household will spend more than 10% of its income paying for electricity and gas — the standard definition of energy poverty
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the massacre looms
The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
The new company - Haleon - becomes the world’s biggest stand-alone consumer health business
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday
The world champions say their game needs much attention with the Rugby Championship due to start in three weeks
The strikingly-styled Crown Crossover is chock-a-block with space and comfort
The JSE has suspended the shares of metals and mining group Chrometco, whose flagship Black Chrome Mine (BCM) mine entered business rescue in June after coming under pressure from Covid-19 lockdowns.
Chrometco, which is valued at R153m on the Alt X, announced in June Phahlani Mkhombo had been appointed as business rescue practitioner at BCM, and that there “appears to be a reasonable prospect” of rescuing the mine.
The 19-year-old Johannesburg-based company has since 2017 been holding BCM in Limpopo as its flagship operating asset with the aim of generating further positive cash flows for the group, which it initially did.
Three years later, the group said that on August 31 2021 its liabilities exceeded its assets by R922.3m.
The Sail group of companies, which owns Chrometco, has had troubles of its own, with its contracting business being placed in provisional liquidation in July 2021 and BCM put into care and maintenance soon thereafter. This was followed shortly by Sail Minerals being placed in business rescue in September 2021.
With Michelle Gumede
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE suspends Chrometco over late financials
The metals and mining group, which was hit hard by Covid-19 stoppages, entered business rescue in June
The JSE has suspended the shares of metals and mining group Chrometco, whose flagship Black Chrome Mine (BCM) mine entered business rescue in June after coming under pressure from Covid-19 lockdowns.
Chrometco, which is valued at R153m on the Alt X, announced in June Phahlani Mkhombo had been appointed as business rescue practitioner at BCM, and that there “appears to be a reasonable prospect” of rescuing the mine.
The 19-year-old Johannesburg-based company has since 2017 been holding BCM in Limpopo as its flagship operating asset with the aim of generating further positive cash flows for the group, which it initially did.
Three years later, the group said that on August 31 2021 its liabilities exceeded its assets by R922.3m.
The Sail group of companies, which owns Chrometco, has had troubles of its own, with its contracting business being placed in provisional liquidation in July 2021 and BCM put into care and maintenance soon thereafter. This was followed shortly by Sail Minerals being placed in business rescue in September 2021.
With Michelle Gumede
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
JSE warns firms for missing results filing deadline
Chrometco’s ‘financially distressed’ Black Chrome Mine goes into business rescue
JSE could open lower on Wednesday as risk appetite wanes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chrometco expects to benefit from rising chrome prices
SA chrome ore miners to fend off proposed export tariff
Chrome: Waking up to what is possible
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.