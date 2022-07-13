×

Jubilee Metals celebrates ramp up of Zambian copper project

The company says the pace of construction of its new copper concentrator in Zambia was ‘remarkable’ given the effects of the pandemic

13 July 2022 - 10:34 Karl Gernetzky

Metals processing company Jubilee Metals says it is ready to ramp up production at its new copper concentrator in Zambia later in July, describing the 11-month build as a “remarkable achievement”, given the supply-chain challenges posed by Covid-19.

The upgrade to the group’s Sable Refinery, called project Roan, has reached a production throughput level of 65% of design capacity, the group said on Wednesday, and was targeting 830 tonnes of copper in concentrate a month...

