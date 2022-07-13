Jubilee Metals celebrates ramp up of Zambian copper project

Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
Electricity issue requires clear and decisive leadership, and a willingness to do things differently, writes Geordin Hill-Lewis
The owner is expected to appear in court on August 19 in connection with charges of selling alcohol to children under 18 years
In a first-of-its-kind rule, the ruling party will allow its top six and NEC contenders to run their campaigns in public
Mthombeni will provide CEO Arrie Rautenbach with operational support and strategic advice
Further upward pressure on production costs could kick in if the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates quicker than expected
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Regional forum sees climate change as its major security issue, along with tensions between China and the US, and the surprise withdrawal of Kiribati from the forum
Jacques Nienaber makes 11 changes to team to meet Wales in Cape Town
After 18 prototypes and 45 crash tests, the Croation electric hypercar is ready for owners
Metals processing company Jubilee Metals says it is ready to ramp up production at its new copper concentrator in Zambia later in July, describing the 11-month build as a “remarkable achievement”, given the supply-chain challenges posed by Covid-19.
The upgrade to the group’s Sable Refinery, called project Roan, has reached a production throughput level of 65% of design capacity, the group said on Wednesday, and was targeting 830 tonnes of copper in concentrate a month...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Jubilee Metals celebrates ramp up of Zambian copper project
The company says the pace of construction of its new copper concentrator in Zambia was ‘remarkable’ given the effects of the pandemic
Metals processing company Jubilee Metals says it is ready to ramp up production at its new copper concentrator in Zambia later in July, describing the 11-month build as a “remarkable achievement”, given the supply-chain challenges posed by Covid-19.
The upgrade to the group’s Sable Refinery, called project Roan, has reached a production throughput level of 65% of design capacity, the group said on Wednesday, and was targeting 830 tonnes of copper in concentrate a month...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.