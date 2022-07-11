×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Tongaat Hulett shares claw back 60% since Magister rights deal fell through

Sugar company fleshes out a revival plan with turnaround specialist Piers Marsden

11 July 2022 - 20:21 Andries Mahlangu
A Tongaat Hulett sugar cane field. Picture: BLOOMBER/WALDO SWIEGERS
A Tongaat Hulett sugar cane field. Picture: BLOOMBER/WALDO SWIEGERS

Shares in Tongaat Hulett, SA’s biggest sugar producer, which is trying desperately to remain afloat after an accounting scandal that cost shareholders billions in lost market value, have recovered 62% over the past two weeks.

The rise has come after Tongaat fleshed out a fresh revival plan with the appointment of turnaround specialist Piers Marsden as its chief restructuring officer, and after a controversial fundraising exercise with Southern African agribusiness investor Magister Investments fell through.

The shares jumped 15% to close at R4.05 on the JSE on Monday, the highest close since early March, according to Infront data.

Still, the stock price is a fraction of what it was before the scandal that broke in 2019, dealing a further blow to SA’s corporate landscape at a time when the investment community was just getting to grips with the scale of corporate fraud uncovered at retail giant Steinhoff.

“The end to the highly dilutive Magister underwriting agreement has triggered a huge relief rally. It’s also possible that Tongaat may have to sell some assets, which will raise cash in the short term,” said Chris Logan, chief investments officer at Opportune Investments.

A huge legal claim with auditing firm Deloitte is pending, he added. Tongaat has held Deloitte liable for not picking up on the red flags between 2015 and 2018, the period during which the company overstated its profits under the previous management led by former CEO Peter Staude. Those involved, however, have denied any wrongdoing.

“Hopefully the board and Tongaat’s large shareholders have learnt from their aborted Magister rights offer experience and are looking at more shareholder friendly courses of action to relieve the debt burden,” Logan said.

The share price bottomed out at R2.44 on June 22 before surging to current levels. However, it is still way off the peak of R173 reached in November 2014.

The appointment of Marsden, who has a long history in guiding distressed businesses through cash-flow crises, including the likes of Cell C, Edcon and Ascendis Health, was made as it became clear that Tongaat was unlikely to push through an equity fundraising effort worth at least R4bn. About half of the rights offer would have been underwritten by the Zimbabwean Rudland family’s privately held Magister, in a deal that was not popular among some Tongaat shareholders.

Marsden, a director of Matuson & Associates, will have broad powers to fix the company’s lopsided capital structure. He will chair a five-person board subcommittee comprising non-executive directors Jean Nel, Andile Sangqu and Graham Clark, as well as executive director Rob Aitken. /With Michelle Gumede

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

ROB ROSE: Tongaat’s secrets tumble out

The sugar giant badly needed a white knight — but the one it found, run by Zimbabwe’s Rudland family, turned out to have a knack for secrecy
Opinion
1 month ago

Tongaat’s rights issue hits snag as regulator nullifies Magister waiver

Parties related to underwriter found to have dealt in shares during a prohibited period, report reads
Companies
1 month ago

BRYAN SILKE: More transparency would smooth the way to informed investors

Dichotomy between shareholders and management makes for bad decisions
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sasbo hits at Standard Bank for firing ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Retrenched CNA staff still awaiting promised ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
FirstRand offers to buy back preference shares
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Gold Fields boosts dividend policy, seeking ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Independent retailers suffer as mall visits, ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Magister ‘not opposed’ to sweetening deal for sour Tongaat minorities

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Tongaat to delay release of financial results

Companies

GAVIN HUDSON: Recapitalising Tongaat will protect more than half a million ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.