Companies / Industrials Trellidor warns headline earnings halved in 2022 B L Premium

Trellidor warned investors to prepare for a big slump in the results of its 2022 year, which could see headline earnings cut by more than half.

The company, which manufactures and distributes security gates and window burglar bars, said in a trading update late on Wednesday afternoon that its headline earnings per share will drop by “a minimum” of 20.40c for the year to end-June. This is a 50% decline...