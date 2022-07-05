Companies / Industrials Aveng gets boost from R282m payout in legal case Payment is higher than the McConnell Dowell division’s R146m operating profit it made in the six months to December 2021 B L Premium

Construction, engineering and mining group Aveng has received a legal payment as a result of a dispute stemming from a client of its Australian division in 2016 that will swing the division into a profit.

McConnell Dowell, a construction and maintenance subsidiary in Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and the Middle East which brings in two-thirds of Aveng’s revenue, has been involved in protracted legal proceedings with a client since 2016. ..