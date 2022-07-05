Aveng gets boost from R282m payout in legal case
Payment is higher than the McConnell Dowell division’s R146m operating profit it made in the six months to December 2021
05 July 2022 - 20:30
Construction, engineering and mining group Aveng has received a legal payment as a result of a dispute stemming from a client of its Australian division in 2016 that will swing the division into a profit.
McConnell Dowell, a construction and maintenance subsidiary in Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and the Middle East which brings in two-thirds of Aveng’s revenue, has been involved in protracted legal proceedings with a client since 2016. ..
