Companies / Industrials Mondi completes sale of PPC business to Japanese company The paper and packaging firm completed the sale of its personal care components business to Japan’a Nitto Denko Corporation for €615m B L Premium

Paper and packaging firm Mondi completed the sale of its personal care components (PCC) business to Japan’s Nitto Denko Corporation on Friday for €615m (R10.5bn) after the deal was announced in February.

Mondi group CEO Andrew King said he was pleased the sale of the business, which manufactures materials used in products such as diapers, feminine hygiene products, wet wipes and face masks, was completed early. ..