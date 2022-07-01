Mondi completes sale of personal care business to Japanese company
Division manufacturing materials used in products such as diapers sold to Nitto Denko Corporation for €615m
01 July 2022 - 13:32
UPDATED 03 July 2022 - 20:15
Paper and packaging firm Mondi completed the sale of its personal care components business to Japan’s Nitto Denko Corporation on Friday for €615m (R10.5bn) after the deal was announced in February.
Mondi group CEO Andrew King said he is pleased the sale of the business — which manufactures materials used in products such as diapers, feminine hygiene products, wet wipes and face masks — was completed early. ..
