Companies / Industrials Mondi completes sale of personal care business to Japanese company Division manufacturing materials used in products such as diapers sold to Nitto Denko Corporation for €615m B L Premium

Paper and packaging firm Mondi completed the sale of its personal care components business to Japan’s Nitto Denko Corporation on Friday for €615m (R10.5bn) after the deal was announced in February.

Mondi group CEO Andrew King said he is pleased the sale of the business — which manufactures materials used in products such as diapers, feminine hygiene products, wet wipes and face masks — was completed early. ..