Construction slows as crime on building sites reach 'crisis levels'

SA’s construction sector slowed in the first three months of 2022 while intimidation, extortion and violence on construction sites reached “crisis levels”, according to economist Roelof Botha.

Presenting the Afrimat construction index (ACI) for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, Botha said crime is dampening the sector...