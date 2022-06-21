S&J Industrial Estate offers premium space with sustainable vision
The 160ha precinct combines immaculate infrastructure with renewable energy solutions for logistics and manufacturing tenants
The S&J Industrial Estate has established a balance between premium industrial features and sustainable solutions, making it the perfect home for leading industrial businesses.
Located in the southeastern corridor of Johannesburg, the estate is ahead of the game when it comes to modern industrial space, while it has registered to be the first EcoDistrict outside the US.
The codevelopers of S&J, with the support of their design review committee, made a concerted effort to cater for industrial tenants moving into the precinct.
S&J is the ideal location for your business with immaculate infrastructure to suit warehousing, logistics and light manufacturing business. This includes wider internal roads, integrated security systems and beautifully landscaped pedestrian walkways and cycle paths.
Redefine Properties and Abland property developers have established the S&J Industrial Estate EcoDistrict steering committee to create a business model rooted in community sustainability, ecological awareness and conservation.
S&J’s strategic development goals aim to make a difference to the health and wellbeing of employees in the estate and surrounding communities.
The company has done this by:
- Implementing sound gender equality practices;
- Increased renewable energy installations;
- Innovative water and energy-saving technologies;
- Job creation opportunities; and
- Partnerships with social impact organisations in the neighbouring areas.
The precinct is visible from the N3 highway and in close proximity to the Geldenhuys and Elandsfontein interchanges.
Its location also connects businesses to an array of major distribution networks and links easily to the OR Tambo International Airport and Transnet inland port in City Deep.
Situated within a radius of 6km to the inland port reduces the risk of penalty charges related to delayed loading time of cargo.
From a sales perspective, deal structures are conveniently flexible with the option of sales, lease, joint venture and turnkey solutions. In recent months, movements on the main site, which covers 160ha, have propelled the estate’s numbers to 350,000m² of unconditional sales and leases. When it comes to under-roof warehousing, S&J houses more than 80,000m2.
S&J Industrial Estate sets the benchmark for what industrial space should look like: A pristine area that is considered to the last detail and is committed to a purposeful sustainable vision.
This article was paid for by S&J Industrial Estate.