S&J Industrial Estate offers premium space with sustainable vision

The S&J Industrial Estate has established a balance between premium industrial features and sustainable solutions, making it the perfect home for leading industrial businesses.

Located in the southeastern corridor of Johannesburg, the estate is ahead of the game when it comes to modern industrial space, while it has registered to be the first EcoDistrict outside the US.

The codevelopers of S&J, with the support of their design review committee, made a concerted effort to cater for industrial tenants moving into the precinct.

S&J is the ideal location for your business with immaculate infrastructure to suit warehousing, logistics and light manufacturing business. This includes wider internal roads, integrated security systems and beautifully landscaped pedestrian walkways and cycle paths.

Redefine Properties and Abland property developers have established the S&J Industrial Estate EcoDistrict steering committee to create a business model rooted in community sustainability, ecological awareness and conservation.

S&J’s strategic development goals aim to make a difference to the health and wellbeing of employees in the estate and surrounding communities.