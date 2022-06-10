Companies / Industrials Industrials Reit boasts record value creation amid robust UK MLI demand Total accounting return for its 2022 year amounted to 25%, driven by a like-for-like portfolio valuation uplift of more than a fifth B L Premium

UK-focused Industrials Reit says its strategic pivot into a pure multi-let industrial (MLI) asset play paid off in its 2022 year with record value creation for shareholders.

Total accounting return, a broad measure of the gains on an investment, rose 25% in the group’s year to end-March, amid like-for-like rental growth of 4.4%, and a valuation uplift of 20.8% for its MLI assets. Profit just more than doubled to £107.5m (R2.07bn), but the group only upped its total dividend for the year by 1.5% to 6.85p...