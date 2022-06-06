Hulamin’s share price heads for biggest fall in its history as takeover deal crumbles
The company’s share price has tumbled after a takeover deal fell through
06 June 2022 - 14:40
Aluminium group Hulamin’s shares are heading for their worst day since the company was first listed on the JSE in 2007, with the price falling more than a quarter by mid afternoon after a potential suitor pulled out.
At 2.22pm the share price was down 27.16% for the day to R3.62. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now