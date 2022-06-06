Companies / Industrials Hulamin’s share price heads for biggest fall in its history as takeover deal crumbles The company’s share price has tumbled after a takeover deal fell through B L Premium

Aluminium group Hulamin’s shares are heading for their worst day since the company was first listed on the JSE in 2007, with the price falling more than a quarter by mid afternoon after a potential suitor pulled out.

At 2.22pm the share price was down 27.16% for the day to R3.62. ..