Tongaat’s rights issue in peril as regulator recommends nullifying Magister waiver

Struggling sugar producer Tongaat Hulett’s rights issue of up to R5bn may be in trouble after a regulatory investigation concluded that parties related to underwriter Magister Investments dealt in shares during a prohibited period.

AmaBhungane reported on Friday that a Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) investigation had concluded that Magister was in fact a related party to firms including Betelgeux Investments, which had picked up Tongaat shares in the period between the rights offer being announced and a takeover waiver being granted.

Magister had offered to underwrite Tongaat’s rights issue, something that could see its shareholding jump above 50%, but had made this conditional on receiving a regulatory waiver exempting it from making a formal offer for all of the shares.

SA company law requires such an offer if a shareholding rises above 35%, but Magister doesn't want full control and further wants the group to remain listed.

Following an investigation, a TRP report now recommends that the waiver be nullified, further saying that, given public policy considerations, it felt a more generous interpretation of “interrelated party” was warranted, rather than a more narrow one put forward by Tongaat. The TRP report concluded that there had been insufficient evidence provided by the parties that they had acted independently.

The rights issue on the table is controversial as it is structured in a way that could see Mauritius-based Magister, run by Hamish Rudland, whose brother Simon operates Zimbabwe-based Gold Leaf Tobacco, take a majority stake at a bargain.

Questions were raised over share purchases made by Betelgeux, linked to Ebrahim Adamjee, who is a partner of Simon.

The TRP said on Friday it was unable to provide any comment, while Tongaat did not immediately provide responses to requests for comment.

Tongaat’s board has been in favour of the rights offer and that it will allow the group to keep its sugar businesses intact, but has said in a recent update its recovery had been slower than anticipated, and its SA debt had climbed to net R6.8bn to end-March, from R5.8bn a year earlier.

Tongaat, valued at R412m, is struggling under the weight of an accounting scandal and operational issues, including being hit by April's flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

The group had also announced on Tuesday that to assist with its cash requirements, its lenders have made the seasonal overdraft facility available to the company earlier than previously contemplated. In addition, the lenders have granted an extension to the end of June on all key debt reduction milestones including, the proposed rights offer and a step-up in the applicable interest rates.

In 2019, an investigation found that managers had overstated profits and the value of assets in what turned out to be SA’s second-biggest corporate scandal, surpassed only by Steinhoff.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Tongaat's shares were up 2.01% to R3.05, having almost halved so far in 2022, and having fallen 97.5% over the past five years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za