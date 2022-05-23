Companies / Industrials No buyers yet for Barloworld’s car and leasing business Avis Budget None of the offers to purchase the business have “sufficient merit to be progressed”, CEO says B L Premium

Diversified industrial group Barloworld plans to exit its car and leasing business, Avis Budget Southern Africa, by the end of the 2022, but group CEO Dominic Sewela says none of the offers to buy the business have “sufficient merit to be progressed”.

“Significant progress in preparing the business to operate on a stand-alone basis has been made and the separation remains on track to be completed this calendar year,” Sewala said on Monday in its results for the six months end-March...