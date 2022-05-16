×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Russia to bring back Soviet-era Moskvich car after Renault exit

16 May 2022 - 16:48 Agency Staff
A Moskvich car in Tallinn, Estonia. Picture: WIKIMEDIA
A Moskvich car in Tallinn, Estonia. Picture: WIKIMEDIA

A Soviet-era car brand, the Moskvich, could make a surprise comeback in Russia as Moscow takes over assets belonging to Renault after the French carmaker’s exit from the country.

Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he would nationalise Renault’s car factory in the city, after the Western carmaker said it was selling its local business after the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

The plant, which Sobyanin said had a “long and glorious history”, will be repurposed to produce the Moskvich brand of passenger cars that were last manufactured two decades ago.

“The foreign owner has decided to close the Moscow Renault plant. It has the right to do this, but we cannot allow thousands of workers to be left without work,” Sobyanin said on his blog. “In 2022, we will open a new page in the history of the Moskvich.”

The Moskvich, which means “a native of Moscow”, was first manufactured in the Soviet Union and designed to be a sturdy, affordable passenger car, featuring parts made in Russia and communist East Germany. After the Soviet Union’s collapse, the car’s manufacturer was privatised and was later declared bankrupt.

There are almost 200,000 Moskvich cars still registered in Russia, including 46,000 that are more than 35 years old, according to the Autostat analytical agency.

For Sobyanin, who called the car “legendary”, the return of the Moskvich may prove practically difficult, Autostat head Sergei Tselikov said.

“It takes at least two years and at least $1m to develop a new car,” Tselikov said when asked about plans to revive the Soviet-era brand.

Sobyanin said the revived Moscow plant would initially make conventional cars with combustion engines, but would produce electric cars in the future. He said he was working with Russia’s trade ministry to source as many car components as possible from Russia, and that Russian truck-maker Kamaz would act as the plant’s main technological partner.

Kamaz said that while it supported the mayor’s decision, issues regarding technological co-operation were still under discussion and it would make an official statement once those issues were resolved.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist accusation is baseless and the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Reuters

Siemens to leave Russia after 170 years over Ukraine war

Shares fall after the German company says it's taking a €600m hit and second-quarter results miss estimates
Companies
4 days ago

VW sees light on horizon for global chip shortage

Carmaker forecasts a surge in production after months of curtailments, depending on war in Ukraine and Covid in China
News
1 week ago

Renault considers separating electric vehicle unit in IPO

Carmaker seeks to catch up with rivals in race to cleaner driving
Companies
3 weeks ago

Michelin puts brakes on Russian operations amid supply hurdles and sanctions

The company plans to halt its operations in Russia and cease to supply Aeroflot for aeroplane tyres
News
2 months ago

Bell Equipment bounces back from Covid-19 dip

Machinery and engineering company generated more than R8bn in total revenue
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Return of in-person indaba no lure for ...
Companies / Mining
2.
MTN proves doubters wrong by notching up ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Vodacom increases dividend after boost from SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Standard Bank targets R50bn in sustainable ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Why fund managers see value in SA bonds in ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Renault will decide on Russian future in coming weeks

Life / Motoring

Renault to sell its stake in Russia’s Lada maker for one rouble

Life / Motoring

Volkswagen not quitting US market

News

LIONEL LAURENT: Preparing for a post-war economy means taking on a Cold War view

Opinion

Motor companies cut Russia operations as sanctions tighten

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.