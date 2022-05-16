×

Companies / Industrials

Raubex triples headline profit but is still awaiting Sanral’s mega projects

The construction and materials group has applied for road projects worth R30bn

16 May 2022 - 18:20 Nico Gous

Construction and materials group Raubex has been granted four R200m-R300m new maintenance projects by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) in the past month but is still waiting on  it to decide on its mega projects, in line with the government’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan. 

CEO Rudolf Fourie told investors on Monday when the company announced its 2022 results that the group is waiting on Sanral to award 138 tenders...

