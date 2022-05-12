Companies / Industrials Raubex names Felicia Msiza as its new CEO B L Premium

Construction and materials group Raubex has appointed former SizweNtsalubaGobodo partner Felicia Msiza as its new CEO with effect from August, an appointment that fits with the group’s ambitions for diversified growth, including in the areas of mining services and renewable energy.

Msiza, who has extensive experience in risk management and governance, will replace current CEO Rudolf Fourie, who is looking to retire after 12 years at the helm of one of the few survivors of the downturn in SA’s construction sector that followed the 2010 World Cup...