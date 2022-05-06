Companies / Industrials Santova earnings set to more than double on back of global shipping chaos The pandemic has led to delays at Chinese ports, causing shipping containers to pile up B L Premium

Logistics technology provider Santova’s share price rose more than 14% on news its annual headline earnings would more than double as its benefited from global shipping delays.

Santova, a JSE small cap, uses technology to improve supply chain processes for companies shipping their goods. It has offices in SA, Mauritius, Germany, the Netherlands, UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam...