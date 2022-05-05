Mondi quarterly earnings soar, bolstered by higher prices
Paper and packaging firm says Ebitda rose 63% in the three months to end-March and further price increases are likely
05 May 2022 - 12:55
Paper and packaging firm Mondi reported a healthy increase first-quarter earnings, driven by stronger demand and higher prices with further increases on the cards.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 63% year on year to €574m (R9.446bn) in the three months to end-March, the company said in a trading update on Thursday. Excluding its Russian operations, Ebitda surged 70% to €460m...
