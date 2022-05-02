×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Audi and Porsche to join Formula One, says VW CEO

German carmaker does not disclose how it plans to enter the highest class of international motor racing

02 May 2022 - 17:15 Reuters
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess. Picture: REUTERS
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess. Picture: REUTERS

Volkswagen’s premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula One, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said on Monday.

There has been speculation for several months that the two brands were in negotiation on partnerships to enter the highest class of international motor racing.

Diess, speaking on YouTube, said Porsche’s preparations were a little more concrete.

The German carmaker, which has not previously been involved with Formula One but has worked with Red Bull in the world rally championship, did not say how it planned on entering the sport.

Audi is ready to offer about €500m for British luxury sports carmaker McLaren as a means to enter, a source told Reuters in March, while Porsche intends to establish a long-term partnership with racing team Red Bull starting in several years' time.

The decision comes as Volkswagen prepares for a possible listing of Porsche planned for the fourth quarter of this year, though sources have said the entry into Formula One racing would be likely to happen in a few years’ time.

Reuters

Toyota’s production at Chinese plant gets into gear after Covid interruption

Operations have been shut for more than a month due to pandemic restrictions
News
1 hour ago

Renault considers separating electric vehicle unit in IPO

Carmaker seeks to catch up with rivals in race to cleaner driving
Companies
1 week ago

Volkswagen not quitting US market

Despite historically poor performance there, Europe’s biggest carmaker says it will be forging ahead
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Reliance tycoon targets uber-rich Indians with ...
Companies
2.
MC Mining appoints Nhlanhla Nene and Godfrey ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Renergen hits the big time
Companies / Investors Monthly
4.
MultiChoice defends decision to dump e.tv channels
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
African Bank asks CFO to stay after delay in ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Could this be Ferrari’s year, at last?

Life / Motoring

F1 to light up Las Vegas night in 2023

Life / Motoring

VW to give green light for Audi, Porsche to enter F1 — sources

Life / Motoring

F1 new era is battle of 24-year-olds

Life / Motoring

Abu Dhabi controversy didn't erode fans' trust, says F1 CEO Domenicali

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.