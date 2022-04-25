Companies / Industrials Profit forecast helps Astral shares defy JSE slump The group expects HEPS to be 50% above pre-pandemic levels in its half-year to end-March B L Premium

Shares of Astral Foods brushed off severe market pressure and advanced on Monday, after the poultry group bumped up its profit forecast, citing improved volumes and the benefits of economies of scale.

The group, valued at R6.3bn on the JSE, said in an update it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise as much as 140%, about R616m, for its half-year to end-March, having said in February it expected profits to at least double...