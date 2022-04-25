Companies / Industrials Astral bumps up profit forecast as volumes fly The group now expects Heps to rise as much as 140% in its half-year to end-March, or 50% above pre-pandemic levels B L Premium

Shares of poultry group Astral Foods brushed off severe market pressure and lifted on Monday morning, after it bumped up its profit forecast, citing improved volumes and the benefits of economies of scale.

The poultry group, valued at R6.3bn on the JSE, said in an update it expects headline earnings per share (Heps) to rise as much as 140%, about R616m, for its half-year to end-March, having said in February it expected profits to at least double...