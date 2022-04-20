Duferco calls for customs duty break on hot-rolled coil steel imports
TodayCurrent tariffs unfairly benefit ArcelorMittal SA, creating an uncompetitive industry, says MD Ludovico Sanges
20 April 2022 - 20:03
Ludovico Sanges, MD of Duferco Steel Processing (DSP), which exited the SA market in 2020 to exclusively export its steel products, has called for an exemption of the 10% customs duty applicable to hot-rolled coil imports used for the conversion and distribution of finished coated and uncoated products.
Hot-rolled steel is used widely in agriculture equipment including ploughs, blades, parts of seeding machines and bodies of agricultural machinery because of its high strength level and formability, as well as in infrastructure projects...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now