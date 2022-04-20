Companies / Industrials Duferco calls for customs duty break on hot-rolled coil steel imports TodayCurrent tariffs unfairly benefit ArcelorMittal SA, creating an uncompetitive industry, says MD Ludovico Sanges B L Premium

Ludovico Sanges, MD of Duferco Steel Processing (DSP), which exited the SA market in 2020 to exclusively export its steel products, has called for an exemption of the 10% customs duty applicable to hot-rolled coil imports used for the conversion and distribution of finished coated and uncoated products.

Hot-rolled steel is used widely in agriculture equipment including ploughs, blades, parts of seeding machines and bodies of agricultural machinery because of its high strength level and formability, as well as in infrastructure projects...