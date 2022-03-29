Call for drinks cans helps Nampak’s growth in revenue
Aversion towards single-use plastic containers and SA’s glass shortage have helped support demand for beverage cans
29 March 2022 - 09:47
Africa’s biggest packaging group, Nampak, says strong demand for beverage cans has helped lift revenue more than a fifth so far in its 2022 year, with demand in some cases even outstripping supply in SA.
Higher pricing helped offset surging commodity prices in the five months to end-February, Nampak said in a trading update, flagging “strong” growth in profits, and volume growth in all key markets...
