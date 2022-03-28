Companies / Industrials

Tesla seeks stock split

The board approves proposal and shareholders will vote at the annual meeting

28 March 2022 - 17:33 Nivedita Balu and Akash Sriram
Tesla cars. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Tesla cars. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Tesla will seek investor approval to increase its number of shares to enable a stock split in the form of a dividend, the electric car maker said on Monday, sending its shares up 5% before the bell.

The proposal has been approved by its board and shareholders will vote on it at the annual meeting. The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors.

After a pandemic-induced rally in technology shares, Alphabet, Amazon.com and Apple too have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable.

Telsa, which debuted at $17 per share in 2010, is trading above $1,000. Since the stock split in 2020, the shares have surged 128%, boosting the market capitalisation to above $1-trillion and making the company the biggest US carmaker by that measure.

Tesla’s electric cars are among the most sold and it has delivered nearly a million cars annually, while ramping up production by setting up new factories in the US and Europe.

However, the company is also beginning to face competition as legacy carmakers such as Ford and start-ups including Rivian enter the market, giving consumers a number of new options.

Tesla said the stock dividend will be contingent on final approval.

Reuters

Yes, Elon Musk danced at launch of Tesla’s first factory in Europe

Tesla shares surge nearly 7%, pushing the company’s market capitalisation back above $1-trillion
Companies
5 days ago

VW plans to open Spanish battery plant amid bidding process

Carmaker picks a site near Valencia for factory and aims to invest €7bn in electrifying production
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Anglo American inks agreement as it eyes 100% ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Kulula’s no refunds policy leaves passengers ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Alexander Forbes rockets as US-listed Prudential ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec targets IT professionals with new ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
ARC prepares to unwind fee structure that cost it ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

BMW warns Ukraine crisis will dent output

Companies

Musk says Tesla and SpaceX facing inflationary pressures

Companies

Amazon jumps on 20-1 stock split and buyback plan

Companies

ANALYSIS: Ukraine invasion sets back plans for cheaper EVs

Companies

Electric vehicle sales more than double in 2021

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.