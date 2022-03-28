Companies / Industrials Raubex profit rebounds 250% as it commends SA’s recovery plan Company awaits substantial budget allocations to public infrastructure over the next years B L Premium

Raubex, one of the few survivors of the slump in construction activity over the past decade, said on Monday it is encouraged by government’s commitment to SA’s economic recovery plan and “substantial” budget allocations to public infrastructure over the next few years.

The company benefits from the rollout of road infrastructure projects through the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), which oversees the national road network. Through its road and earthworks division, Raubex builds roads and highways, and upgrades and rehabilitates existing roads...