Raubex profit rebounds 250% as it commends SA’s recovery plan
Company awaits substantial budget allocations to public infrastructure over the next years
28 March 2022 - 10:11
Raubex, one of the few survivors of the slump in construction activity over the past decade, said on Monday it is encouraged by government’s commitment to SA’s economic recovery plan and “substantial” budget allocations to public infrastructure over the next few years.
The company benefits from the rollout of road infrastructure projects through the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), which oversees the national road network. Through its road and earthworks division, Raubex builds roads and highways, and upgrades and rehabilitates existing roads...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now