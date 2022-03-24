Companies / Industrials SAB invests almost R1bn in upgrades, noting reasonable sin tax hikes B L Premium

SAB, part of the world’s largest brewer AB InBev, will spend almost R1bn upgrading two breweries, saying a more reasonable sin tax hike in line with inflation has freed up cash it can invest.

The brewer has been publicly commenting on government policy and its effect on the liquor industry when it makes large decisions to invest or withhold spend. SAB pulled R5bn in planned investment in 2020 and 2021, to protest against repeated lockdown alcohol bans that slashed sales. ..