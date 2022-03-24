SAB invests almost R1bn in upgrades, noting reasonable sin tax hikes
24 March 2022 - 19:24
SAB, part of the world’s largest brewer AB InBev, will spend almost R1bn upgrading two breweries, saying a more reasonable sin tax hike in line with inflation has freed up cash it can invest.
The brewer has been publicly commenting on government policy and its effect on the liquor industry when it makes large decisions to invest or withhold spend. SAB pulled R5bn in planned investment in 2020 and 2021, to protest against repeated lockdown alcohol bans that slashed sales. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now