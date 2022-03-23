Companies / Industrials

Cannabis producer Cresco to fork out $2bn for Columbia Care

Buyout will make Cresco the leading firm in a marijuana market expected to hit a sales high of $46bn by 2026

23 March 2022 - 16:59 Reuters
The logo for a Columbia Care dispensary is seen though a window outside a clinic in New York January 7 2016. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cannabis producer Cresco Labs said on Wednesday it would buy rival Columbia Care in a $2bn  all-stock deal, creating the largest US cannabis company by sales.

The buyout, one of the biggest in the sector’s history, would make Cresco the dominant player in a market projected to reach $46bn in sales by 2026 thanks to the legalisation of marijuana in states such as New York and New Jersey.

Columbia Care investors will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco Labs for each unit held. Based on Cresco’s Tuesday close, this represents a price of C$4.57 for each share of Columbia Care, or nearly a 16% premium.

The deal values Columbia Care’s equity at C$1.36bn ($1.07bn).

Informed sources have said the buyout will require significant divestiture as the companies’ footprints overlap in states such as New York where only 10 firms have cannabis licences.

The companies said nothing about this in their statements. They are both listed in Canada and trade over the counter in the US as marijuana remains illegal at federal level. The two large US stock exchanges may not list companies that grow or sell the weed.

Cresco said it expects annual pro-forma revenue of more than $100m in eight states by 2023. It posted fourth-quarter revenue of $218m on Wednesday, missing analysts’ average estimate of $234.7m,  according to Refinitiv data.

Reuters

Let the people zol, says soon-to-be-listed Cilo Cybin

Company CEO says apart from the legal CBD market, recreational use could send the cannabis industry sky high.
Business
2 weeks ago

ISABELLA MAZZONE: Is cannabis-related legislation really a priority in 2022?

The future legalisation and proper regulation of the cannabis industry could aid SA’s failing economy and this is what the proposed bill fails to ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago
