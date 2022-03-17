Metair books record profit as automotive demand rebounds
17 March 2022 - 08:24
UPDATED 17 March 2022 - 09:39
Battery and vehicle component maker Metair says its Covid-19 response strategy and a recovery in automotive demand helped generate record headline profit in 2021, but the war in Ukraine may put the brakes on a recovery for global supply chains.
Metair reported on Thursday that group revenue increased 23% to R12.62bn in its year to end-December, with headline earnings jumping 140% to R682.5m, which is about 6% above pre-pandemic levels. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now