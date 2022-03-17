Companies / Industrials Metair books record profit as automotive demand rebounds B L Premium

Battery and vehicle component maker Metair says its Covid-19 response strategy and a recovery in automotive demand helped generate record headline profit in 2021, but the war in Ukraine may put the brakes on a recovery for global supply chains.

Metair reported on Thursday that group revenue increased 23% to R12.62bn in its year to end-December, with headline earnings jumping 140% to R682.5m, which is about 6% above pre-pandemic levels. ..