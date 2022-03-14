Companies / Industrials

Sun International returns to profit as lockdown restrictions ease

To survive the Covid-19 storm, Sun International cut costs, which included reducing staff compliment

14 March 2022 - 12:37 Andries Mahlangu
The Palace at Sun City. Picture: SUPPLIED

Casino and gaming group Sun International returned to profit in the year to end-December, with the easing of lockdown restrictions benefiting its businesses that were a dealt a big blow by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While domestic leisure travel picked up over the review period, business travel was still in the doldrums, indicating an uneven road to recovery.

To survive the Covid-19 storm, Sun International cut costs, which included reducing staff complement.

Its headline earnings were R265m, compared with a loss of R409m in 2020, Sun International said in a statement on Monday.

“Casino operations and alternate gaming, which make up 80% of group revenue, showed a significant recovery as lockdown restrictions eased,” the company said.

“The group was able to successfully defend or grow market share at most urban casinos, while income generated from Sun Slots rebounded to pre-Covid-19 levels. SunBet generated record income during the year and is rapidly scaling up its premium sports and online betting offering.”

Casino income rose 22% to R4.72bn during the review period, with the company saying it was gaining market share in Gauteng while the performance in KwaZulu-Natal was steady compared with a year-ago period.

Its debt fell slightly to R7.08bn from R7.63bn. Its debt exceeds its market value of about R6bn.

The share price was down 2.09% to R23 in early trade, having risen 51% over a one-year rolling period, though it was down 69% over a five-year period.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

