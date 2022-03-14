Sun International makes a play for gaming and online as it returns to profitability

Anthony Leeming, the CEO of hospitality, casino and gaming group Sun International, says the group is looking to catapult growth by driving its online presence, where online gaming and sports betting divisions have reported record numbers.

The owner of Sun City is also focusing on getting its resorts back into stronger profitability as lockdown restrictions ease and international travel slowly gains traction.

The hospitality sector was arguably the hardest hit by the pandemic lockdowns. To survive the Covid-19 storm, Sun International cut costs, which included reducing staff.

“Restructuring is done, the business is in pretty good shape all round,” Leeming told Business Day on Monday, highlighting that there were one or two areas it would continue to tweak, “but nothing significant like we’ve done”.

Operational restructuring at resorts and hotels resulted in R180m in annualised cost savings at Sun City alone. The cost optimisation initiatives identified and implemented over the past two years imply an adjusted ebitda margin improvement on the 2019 results from 28% to 34%.

Its headline earnings were R265m, compared with a loss of R409m in 2020, Sun International said in a statement on Monday. Its casino operations and alternate gaming — which includes online betting and limited payout machines — delivered increased income of 22% to R4.72bn during the review period.

Its budding SunBet business, where the online platforms are offered, generated record income of R182m during the year, boosted by a 41% rise in new players. Though SunBet is still quite small, Leeming sees great potential in it. The company is also rapidly scaling up its premium sports and online betting offering.