British American Tobacco exits Russia and cuts guidance

British American Tobacco (BAT), the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill, has opted to pull out of Russia due to the war in Ukraine, trimming its full-year revenue guidance as a result.

BAT has initiated a process to rapidly transfer its business in Russia, which along with Ukraine accounts for about 3% of revenue. The group has trimmed its guidance for 2022 to between 2% and 4%, from between 3% and 5% growth previously.

BAT Russia was established in 1991, with its head office in Moscow, while it has a manufacturing facility in St Petersburg. Along with 75 regional offices, the group employs 2,500 people in the country.

The tobacco giant said in a statement it would do what it could to safeguard the future employment of its staff in the country, but that its ownership of the business was no longer sustainable, and upon completion it would no longer have a presence in the country.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted unprecedented sanctions against the country, severely hitting both its economic prospects as well as promising further supply-chain disruptions for companies that operate there.

JSE-listed Mondi said on Friday it was considering its options for its Russian business, which accounts for about a fifth of its core profit, with considerations including a legal separation.

Mondi added that the business in Russia was beginning to experience pressure, including through access to spare parts.

In morning trade on Monday, BAT’s shares were down 3.93% to R4.40, putting them on track for their worst day in about three weeks.

