Companies / Industrials

British American Tobacco exits Russia and cuts guidance

The group generates less than 3% of its revenue in Russia, but now only expects growth of 2%-4% for 2022

14 March 2022 - 10:38 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE MACGREGOR
Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE MACGREGOR

British American Tobacco (BAT), the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill, has opted to pull out of Russia due to the war in Ukraine, trimming its full-year revenue guidance as a result.

BAT has initiated a process to rapidly transfer its business in Russia, which along with Ukraine accounts for about 3% of revenue. The group has trimmed its guidance for 2022 to between 2% and 4%, from between 3% and 5% growth previously.

BAT Russia was established in 1991, with its head office in Moscow, while it has a manufacturing facility in St Petersburg. Along with 75 regional offices, the group employs 2,500 people in the country.

The tobacco giant said in a statement it would do what it could to safeguard the future employment of its staff in the country, but that its ownership of the business was no longer sustainable, and upon completion it would no longer have a presence in the country.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted unprecedented sanctions against the country, severely hitting both its economic prospects as well as promising further supply-chain disruptions for companies that operate there.

JSE-listed Mondi said on Friday it was considering its options for its Russian business, which accounts for about a fifth of its core profit, with considerations including a legal separation.

Mondi added that the business in Russia was beginning to experience pressure, including through access to spare parts.

In morning trade on Monday, BAT’s shares were down 3.93% to R4.40, putting them on track for their worst day in about three weeks.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

LETTER: Batsa’s ‘facts’ cannot go unchallenged

As global cigarette sales fall BAT must find alternative ways to sell addiction, so it has turned to vaping
Opinion
3 weeks ago

What you need to know about the hazy world of the proposed vaping tax

This article is an introduction to the complex world of tobacco control – a world of deep distrust and betrayals – and why the vaping industry ...
Features
1 month ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Money in the mayhem

If anything is keeping the spirits up, it is the early advances of my investment portfolio
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Indefinite grounding of flights is a huge blow, ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
MTN overtakes M-Pesa to become Africa’s largest ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Standard Bank looks beyond lending in scramble ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
EOH Mthombo sells four businesses for R417m as it ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Icasa surpasses R8bn netted in ongoing spectrum ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

BAT’s big bet on new categories delivers buoyant revenue

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say

Life

Can BAT reignite the market?

Money & Investing

Philip Morris wants its smoke-free revolution to extend to health industry

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.