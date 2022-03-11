Mondi considers legal separation of Russian unit as war rages
The paper and packaging group says this does not imply it is planning to liquidate the business, which is beginning to experience operational constraints
11 March 2022 - 07:59
Paper and packaging group Mondi says it is considering all options for its Russian business, including legal separation, as it mulls the implications of the Ukraine war on a division that accounts for about a fifth of its core profit.
The group, which operates in more than 30 countries and generated €1.5bn in core profit in its 2021 year, said on Friday that this does not imply it is planning bankruptcy proceedings for any of its Russian assets...
