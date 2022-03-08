Shoprite reports 25.5% first-half profit growth

Shoprite reported a 25.5% rise in first-half profits on Tuesday, a remarkable feat after civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng affected 231 of its stores.

Africa’s biggest grocery retailer’s headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose to R5.23 in the 26 weeks to end-January year on year from R4.17, with all its store formats contributing handsomely save for the furniture division.

Total sales of merchandise rose 10% to a heady R91bn, boosted mainly by its core SA supermarket segment, where the group made inroads in the middle to upper-end of the market.

The so-called core supermarkets RSA are represented by Shoprite, Usave, Checkers, Checkers Hyper and LiquorShop and constituted 79.5% of total sales from continuing operations during the review period.

“We've continued to strengthen our core supermarket business by opening new stores, updating existing stores, introducing new products and bringing new trading formats to the market,” CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said in a statement.

“We’ve also evolved our fintech business and ShopriteX, the Group's tech and innovation hub, which has continued to raise the bar with numerous initiatives.”

Shoprite and Usave, which together make up 52.5% of supermarkets RSA operating segment increased sales by 7.3%. Checkers and Checkers Hyper, which make up 40% of supermarkets RSA sale of merchandise, increased sales by 11.4%.

Shoprite, which has been expanding into pet and baby stores and adding withdrawals to its money market account, continues to be a market leader in SA, growing well in excess of other retailers.

The success of Checkers’ value positioning and store upgrade strategy focusing on fresh and value-add categories has continued to drive market share gains in the mid-to-upper segment of the market, the company said.

The on-demand grocery delivery app Checkers Sixty60 expanded the store base from which it services Checkers customers to 266 stores from 233.

The company declared an interim dividend of R2.33 per share, up 22%.

