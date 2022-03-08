Cement must be further protected from cheap imports, says PPC boss
Manufacturer wants authorities to impose a general blanket tariff to ‘level the playing field’
08 March 2022 - 18:25
The government should heed a call from the cement industry to impose tariffs on imports, PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen says, almost five months after the Treasury banned the use of imported cement on all government-funded infrastructure projects.
Van Wijnen said while the industry is upbeat about the local designation, a general tariff on imports would do more to bolster local manufacturers...
