Trellidor scraps dividend after labour court loss The group's loss of an appeal against a 2020 judgment will cost it an estimated R25m

Fixed-security specialist Trellidor has scrapped its interim dividend after losing a labour court battle that is expected to cost it about R25m, with its shares on track for their worst day in about two years on Monday.

Trellidor had its appeal against a 2020 judgment dismissed in February, with the group ordered to reinstate 42 employees and to make limited back payments dating back to 2017...