Mpact says global supply chain disruptions may offer opportunities

Mpact, the packing group that was hived off Mondi about a decade ago, said on Monday it was positioning itself to take advantage of global supply disruptions, which were now worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The upward inflationary pressure arising from global supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by the current Ukrainian crisis, is expected to continue for the foreseeable future,” founding CEO Bruce Strong said in a statement.

“The group has implemented measures to mitigate against the effects and exploit any opportunities that may arise from the disruptions. Nevertheless, the impact on the availability and cost of raw materials remains uncertain.”

Mpact is working on several projects worth about R700m. The capital is being invested in new technology, plants, equipment and solar production, Mpact said.

The company has also adapted its products as businesses move into a more environmentally friendly future.

Group revenue was up 12.6% to R11.5bn in the year to end-December as a result of an 8.8% increase in sales volumes and a 3.8% increase in the average price. Its underlying earnings before interest and taxes rose 56.2% to R948m.

The paper business benefited from buoyant local containerboard and cartonboard demand. In addition, the paper converting division benefited from the recovery in the industrial and quick-service restaurant sectors, and growth from new products sales.

Net debt increased to R1.8bn from R1.4bn, mainly due to a cash outflow in respect of the share buyback undertaken in January 2021 as well as investments made in capital projects.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za