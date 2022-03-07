Companies / Industrials Mpact CEO Bruce Strong shrugs off anti-plastic sentiment, saying plastic is here to stay Strong says plastic materials will be about for a long time and the group is shoring up its investments in recycling B L Premium

Bruce Strong, CEO of Mpact, the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa, says plastic still has a crucial role to play, particularly in food storage and reducing carbon emissions, despite the anti-plastic movement gaining traction globally.

The group’s integrated business model, which is focused on closing the loop in paper and plastic packaging, delivered an increase in plastic overall volumes of 9.5% in the year to end-December...