AVI warns of escalating costs due Russia-Ukraine conflict

The owner of Five Roses tea says margins are likely to come under pressure as a result of an increase in raw material costs

07 March 2022 - 09:15 Andries Mahlangu
AVI, which owns Five Roses tea and other household brands in SA, said on Monday that its margins are likely to come under pressure from rising raw material costs after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine has sharply increased the cost of both fossil fuels and many soft commodities, some now trading at record levels,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“If sustained, the cost pressures will accelerate and the balancing of margin and volume will become especially challenging in 2022.”

The price of Brent crude touched the $130 a barrel mark in early trade, the highest since 2008. The wheat price on the Chicago Board of Trade has skyrocketed 93% since the start of the invasion.

AVI said managing sales volumes in the next year will be challenging in the context of fluctuating consumer demand, aggressive competitor activity and the need to adjust selling prices to recover higher input costs.

AVI competes with Tiger Brands and a range of other food producers, which have already been dealing with higher soft commodities before Russia invaded Ukraine.

In the six months to end-December, AVI increases selling prices in most of its product categories cushion its margins against higher input costs. As a result, headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 6.6% to R3.17 year on year and revenue rose 2.3% to R7.2bn.

Its food and beverage brands, which are made up of Entyce Beverages Snackworks and I&J, grew operating profit by 5% to R1.15bn. Fashion brands, which consists of personal care and footwear and apparel, increased operating profit 14.4% to R364.5m.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

