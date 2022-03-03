WATCH | Murray & Roberts flags strong growth in interim results

Murray & Roberts (M&R), the JSE-listed multinational engineering and contracting group, has released its half-year results for the period ending December 31 2021, reporting strong growth in revenue and earnings in the period under review.

The business impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions has continued into the 2022 financial year, mainly in M&R’s American and Australasian operations. Areas of impact include the timing of new work awards, changes to project schedules, and the disruption of supply chains. The group is actively managing these challenges.