Cashbuild reports big fall in profit as DIY boom tails off

Building materials retailer Cashbuild on Wednesday reported a 27% fall in first-half profits, reflecting a tailing off of the home improvement spend that featured prominently during the initial stages of lockdown restrictions.

Like other retailers, Cashbuild was also caught up in civil unrest and looting, which affected 36 of its stores. Of these, 25 Cashbuild stores and three P&L Hardware stores have since reopened.

Cashbuild, which largely caters to low- to middle-income consumers in township and rural areas, said headline earnings per share fell 27% to R11.30 in the six months to end-December, compared with the same period a year ago, when they doubled.

Group revenue dropped 12% to R5.8bn, indicating the relatively high base effect of the comparative period when consumers spent on upgrading their homes.

The company said it would continue its store expansion, relocation and refurbishment in a disciplined way, given the Covid-19 pandemic and related uncertainties.

During the period, it opened two new Cashbuild stores, refurbished five and relocated just one store. Three looted Cashbuild stores and one P&L Hardware store were closed at the expiration of their lease agreements.

The shares dropped 6% to R260.27 in early trade on the JSE, the most since late January, giving Cashbuild a market value of R6.5bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za