WBHO swings into R1.5bn loss amid Australian woes

The group has put its Australian division, almost half of its revenue, into business rescue, suffering hefty writedowns as a result

01 March 2022 - 08:39 Karl Gernetzky

Construction group Wilson Bayley-Holmes Ovcon (WBHO) has reported a loss representing almost a third of its R5bn market value for its half year to end-December, with the group still struggling with both Covid-19 disruptions and the fallout of its Australian unit’s collapse.

Group revenue decreased by 22% to R16bn in the six months to end-December, with WBHO reporting a R1.5bn loss, from profit of R43m previously...

