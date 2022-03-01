WBHO swings into R1.5bn loss amid Australian woes
The group has put its Australian division, almost half of its revenue, into business rescue, suffering hefty writedowns as a result
01 March 2022 - 08:39
Construction group Wilson Bayley-Holmes Ovcon (WBHO) has reported a loss representing almost a third of its R5bn market value for its half year to end-December, with the group still struggling with both Covid-19 disruptions and the fallout of its Australian unit’s collapse.
Group revenue decreased by 22% to R16bn in the six months to end-December, with WBHO reporting a R1.5bn loss, from profit of R43m previously...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now