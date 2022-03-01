Companies / Industrials WBHO swings into R1.5bn loss amid Australian woes The group has put its Australian division, almost half of its revenue, into business rescue, suffering hefty writedowns as a result B L Premium

Construction group Wilson Bayley-Holmes Ovcon (WBHO) has reported a loss representing almost a third of its R5bn market value for its half year to end-December, with the group still struggling with both Covid-19 disruptions and the fallout of its Australian unit’s collapse.

Group revenue decreased by 22% to R16bn in the six months to end-December, with WBHO reporting a R1.5bn loss, from profit of R43m previously...