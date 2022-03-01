PREVIEW | Murray & Roberts to release half-year results
Join us on March 2 for detailed coverage of the JSE-listed engineering and contracting group's latest results
Murray & Roberts (M&R), the JSE-listed multinational engineering and contracting group, is releasing its half-year results this week, on Wednesday March 2.
M&R expects to report strong growth in revenue and earnings in the period under review but has warned that Covid-19 continues to affect its activity, including the timing of new work and supply-chain disruptions.
The group expects to report headline earnings per share of between 10c and 15c to the end of December from a loss of 28c previously.
This implies headline earnings, the main profit measure in SA, of as much as R66.7m, from a loss of R111m previously. In the same period for 2019, the group generated headline earnings of R160m.
The group, whose headquarters are in Johannesburg, has an operating history of more than 100 years.
Full coverage of the results will be published right here on the Business Day website on Wednesday.
WATCH | Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas joined Bronwyn Seaborne in the Business Day TV studio in February to discuss the company’s strategic vision and opportunities to explore.
Useful links
This article was paid for by Murray & Roberts.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.