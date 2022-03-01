PREVIEW | Murray & Roberts to release half-year results

The group expects to report headline earnings per share of between 10c and 15c to the end of December from a loss of 28c previously.

This implies headline earnings, the main profit measure in SA, of as much as R66.7m, from a loss of R111m previously. In the same period for 2019, the group generated headline earnings of R160m.

The group, whose headquarters are in Johannesburg, has an operating history of more than 100 years.

