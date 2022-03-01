Companies / Industrials Exxaro expects annual earnings to jump up to 64% as coal soars Demand for fossil fuel remains high amid global energy crisis, benefiting SA miners B L Premium

Exxaro, SA largest black empowerment resources company, expects annual earnings to jump as much as 64% as coal prices soar in response to the global energy crisis.

The northern hemisphere winter was marked with natural gas shortages in the UK and parts of Europe. This was even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that may further inflate energy prices. A second natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany has been put on hold due to sanctions. ..